Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avient (NYSE:AVNT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $58.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Avient Corporation provides specialized and sustainable material solutions. Avient Corporation, formerly known as PolyOne Corporation, is based in CLEVELAND. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Avient from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Avient from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Avient from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Avient from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Avient from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.73.

Shares of AVNT opened at $53.19 on Wednesday. Avient has a 12-month low of $19.10 and a 12-month high of $53.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. Avient had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Avient’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Avient will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a $0.213 dividend. This is a positive change from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is 50.30%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its holdings in shares of Avient by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 41,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avient by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Avient by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avient by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 60,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avient during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 93.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avient

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

