AXA (EPA:CS) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $20.05

AXA SA (EPA:CS)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €20.05 ($23.59) and traded as high as €23.92 ($28.14). AXA shares last traded at €23.91 ($28.13), with a volume of 6,041,723 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €24.95 ($29.35) price target on AXA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €23.30 ($27.41) price objective on AXA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €19.10 ($22.47) price objective on AXA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on AXA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on AXA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. AXA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €23.73 ($27.92).

Get AXA alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €23.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €20.09.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for AXA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.