Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) PT Raised to $51.00 at Craig Hallum

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Craig Hallum from $45.00 to $51.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.55% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.71.

ACLS traded up $0.37 on Thursday, reaching $40.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,551. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.44 and its 200 day moving average is $34.24. Axcelis Technologies has a 1 year low of $20.40 and a 1 year high of $50.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.28 and a quick ratio of 3.98.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $132.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.43 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.39, for a total transaction of $2,954,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William J. Bintz sold 21,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total value of $874,781.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,785 shares of company stock valued at $5,285,514 over the last 90 days. 2.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 26,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 74,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

