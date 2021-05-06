(AXY.TO) (TSE:AXY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of (AXY.TO) (TSE:AXY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$7.96. (AXY.TO) shares last traded at C$7.74, with a volume of 44,526 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$7.74.

About (AXY.TO) (TSE:AXY)

Alterra Power Corp., together with its subsidiaries, owns, acquires, develops, and operates renewable power projects. The company operates 8 power plants totaling 825 megawatts (MW) of capacity, including Jimmie Creek run-of-river hydro facility in British Columbia; Dokie 1 wind farm in north-east British Columbia; Shannon Wind Farm in Texas; East Toba and Montrose Creek run-of-river power plants in south-west British Columbia; Svartsengi and Reykjanes geothermal facilities in Iceland; and Kokomo solar facility in Indiana.

