Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Aziyo Biologics stock traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.26. The stock had a trading volume of 362,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,013. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.60. Aziyo Biologics has a 12-month low of $9.31 and a 12-month high of $18.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aziyo Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.20.

Aziyo Biologics, Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. It offers CanGaroo that combines the envelope with antibiotics and is designed to reduce the risk of infection following surgical implantation of an electronic device; and cardiovascular products, such as ProxiCor for use as an intracardiac patch or pledget for tissue repairs; Tyke for use in neonates and infants to repair pericardial structures; and VasCure, a patch material to repair or reconstruct the peripheral vasculature, including the carotid, renal, iliac, femoral, and tibial blood vessels for cardiovascular, vascular, and general surgeons.

