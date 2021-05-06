B. Riley Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA)

Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) – Stock analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Gaia in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 4th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.03. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Gaia’s FY2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Gaia had a negative return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 4.14%.

GAIA has been the subject of several other research reports. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Gaia from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Gaia in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gaia in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gaia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.70.

GAIA opened at $10.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. Gaia has a 52-week low of $7.29 and a 52-week high of $15.06. The firm has a market cap of $202.57 million, a P/E ratio of -70.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.46 and its 200-day moving average is $10.65.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in Gaia by 20.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,758,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,093,000 after purchasing an additional 302,072 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Gaia by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,104,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,917,000 after buying an additional 57,105 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in Gaia by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 541,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,346,000 after buying an additional 105,676 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Gaia by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 312,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after acquiring an additional 9,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. increased its position in Gaia by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 271,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 47,622 shares during the period. 47.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director David Maisel bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.96 per share, for a total transaction of $109,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,744. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 38.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.

