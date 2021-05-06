B. Riley Raises Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Price Target to $121.00

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) had its target price upped by B. Riley from $113.00 to $121.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Carter’s’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.84 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.19 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.71 EPS.

CRI has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carter’s from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Carter’s from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Carter’s from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $105.78.

NYSE:CRI opened at $110.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.25, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.21. Carter’s has a one year low of $69.54 and a one year high of $116.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $787.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.02 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 25.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.81) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carter’s will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%.

In other Carter’s news, SVP Jill Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.32, for a total transaction of $816,368.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Carter’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 393 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carter’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Carter’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Carter’s by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 702 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

