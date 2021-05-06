B. Riley Weighs in on Wireless Telecom Group, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT)

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Wireless Telecom Group in a report released on Monday, May 3rd. B. Riley analyst J. Nichols expects that the technology company will earn ($0.02) per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Wireless Telecom Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wireless Telecom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, April 17th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:WTT opened at $1.87 on Wednesday. Wireless Telecom Group has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $3.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.79.

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 19th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.39 million.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Wireless Telecom Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,122,383 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,804 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 5.17% of Wireless Telecom Group worth $1,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Wireless Telecom Group

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets radio frequency (RF) and microwave devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers RF components and integrated subsystems for use in small cell deployments, distributed antenna systems, in-building wireless solutions, and cellular base-stations.

