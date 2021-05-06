B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) PT Lowered to $8.00

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $9.50 to $8.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 53.55% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BTG. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.75 target price on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on B2Gold in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on B2Gold from $10.25 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James set a $7.00 price objective on B2Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. B2Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.89.

Shares of BTG stock traded up $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $5.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 332,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,479,297. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.43. B2Gold has a 12-month low of $4.16 and a 12-month high of $7.55. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.61.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. B2Gold had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 39.56%. On average, analysts predict that B2Gold will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in B2Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $22,400,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of B2Gold by 145.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of B2Gold by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 5,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of B2Gold by 240.8% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 6,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A increased its position in shares of B2Gold by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 8,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 57.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

