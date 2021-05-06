Baader Bank Analysts Give Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:FIE) a €78.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:FIE) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Warburg Research set a €74.00 ($87.06) price objective on shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, April 30th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Independent Research set a €74.00 ($87.06) price target on shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €71.00 ($83.53).

Get Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of FRA FIE opened at €64.00 ($75.29) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €67.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of €67.05. Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €65.50 ($77.06) and a 1 year high of €77.50 ($91.18).

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft invests in and operates optical and hearing aid businesses. The company manufactures, distributes, and retails visual aids and other optical products, including glasses, frames, lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses and accessories, and various merchandise, as well as hearing aids and accessories.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.