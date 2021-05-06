Bacanora Lithium (LON:BCN) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Bacanora Lithium Plc (LON:BCN)’s share price rose 5.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 45 ($0.59) and last traded at GBX 45 ($0.59). Approximately 1,065,473 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 1,786,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 42.50 ($0.56).

The firm has a market capitalization of £148.87 million and a PE ratio of -8.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.56, a quick ratio of 30.38 and a current ratio of 31.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 43.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 45.81.

About Bacanora Lithium (LON:BCN)

Bacanora Lithium Plc engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It explores for battery grade lithium carbonates. The company primarily holds 100% interest in the Sonora Lithium project, which consists of 10 mining concessions located in northern Mexico; and the 50% interest in the Zinnwald Lithium project covering an area of 256.5 hectares located in the Alterberg-Zinnwald region of the Eastern Ore Mountains in Germany.

