Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Raised to “Overweight” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $28.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $25.00.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Baker Hughes from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.62.

Shares of NYSE:BKR opened at $22.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.54 billion, a PE ratio of -1.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $12.13 and a twelve month high of $25.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.76.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Electric Co General sold 43,685,723 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $971,133,622.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rami Qasem sold 11,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $232,534.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,537 shares in the company, valued at $519,167.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BKR. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 29,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,187,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,775,000 after acquiring an additional 58,051 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 42,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 283.7% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 65,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 11,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

