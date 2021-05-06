Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Buys 1,780 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,109 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.7% in the first quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 29,789 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.9% in the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,109 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.9% in the first quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 23,885 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.6% in the first quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,533 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sara Bay Financial increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.3% in the first quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 17,326 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. DZ Bank upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.71.

NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.17. 593,846 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,971,705. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.37 and its 200-day moving average is $45.63. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.28 and a twelve month high of $53.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.68%.

In other news, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $720,772.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,632,625.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $296,148.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 119,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,631,303.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,776 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,205. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

