Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Grows Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,381 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KMB stock opened at $135.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $45.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $128.02 and a twelve month high of $160.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $135.70 and a 200-day moving average of $135.00.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 66.18%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KMB shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $123.00 price objective (down previously from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.31.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

