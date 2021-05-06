Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Has $598,000 Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 60.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,743 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 25,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 9,447 shares during the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 96,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,006,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stolper Co boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Stolper Co now owns 15,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.23.

NYSE PM opened at $95.44 on Thursday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.85 and a 1-year high of $96.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.35 and a 200-day moving average of $83.45. The company has a market cap of $148.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.49%.

In other news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total transaction of $1,990,947.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,636 shares of company stock valued at $3,156,267. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

