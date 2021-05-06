Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Has $740,000 Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,595 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 200.0% during the first quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in Broadcom by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Broadcom by 138.5% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in Broadcom by 590.0% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 69 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.77, for a total value of $247,388.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total transaction of $8,053,570.47. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,997 shares of company stock valued at $13,256,368. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Sunday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $469.15.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $443.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $471.35 and a 200 day moving average of $438.13. The firm has a market cap of $181.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.56, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $254.75 and a 1 year high of $495.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

