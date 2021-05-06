Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Purchases 232 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AN. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 275.9% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AutoNation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 115.1% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of AutoNation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $88,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,146,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 94,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total value of $9,780,823.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 642,116 shares of company stock valued at $61,963,568. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

AN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AutoNation from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist increased their price target on shares of AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.22.

AN stock opened at $104.38 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.54. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.88 and a 1-year high of $105.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.99. AutoNation had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

