Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Purchases 4,397 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 100.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,794 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,397 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Amphenol by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in Amphenol by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 375 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total value of $1,022,082.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,913,610.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Livingston acquired 20,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $65.92 per share, with a total value of $1,318,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 38,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,548,862.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of APH opened at $66.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $39.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.25. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $40.08 and a 52-week high of $69.62.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 14.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.51%.

APH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.27.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

