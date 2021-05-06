Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Raises Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its stake in Lam Research by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 2,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Lam Research by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 38,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,032,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 2,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Lam Research by 779.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,138,000 after buying an additional 7,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $611.00 on Thursday. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $240.34 and a one year high of $669.00. The company has a market capitalization of $87.14 billion, a PE ratio of 34.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $613.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $519.19.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 32.60%.

In other Lam Research news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total value of $2,401,948.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total value of $2,298,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LRCX. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $568.00 to $726.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $663.41.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

