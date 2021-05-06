Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Downgraded by Roth Capital

Roth Capital cut shares of Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Roth Capital currently has $15.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $32.00.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BLDP. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. National Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Thursday, January 14th. CIBC started coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $42.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Friday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDP traded down $0.73 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.86. 663,526 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,635,807. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of -77.95 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.30. Ballard Power Systems has a 12-month low of $8.87 and a 12-month high of $42.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 9.10 and a quick ratio of 8.36.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 40.04%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,416,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 5,694 shares during the last quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. raised its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 582,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,336 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $294,000. Finally, TB Alternative Assets Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,646,000. Institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

