Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.23 EPS

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $1.23, Fidelity Earnings reports. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 14.39%.

Shares of NYSE BBD traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,263,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,652,404. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Banco Bradesco has a 1 year low of $2.68 and a 1 year high of $5.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.59. The firm has a market cap of $43.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.05.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were issued a $0.1356 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.05%. This is a positive change from Banco Bradesco’s previous dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 19th. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is presently 4.23%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking; and insurance, pension plans and capitalization bonds. The company offers checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, salary, and interbank deposits.

Featured Article: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.