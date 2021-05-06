Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.08 to $0.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $116 million to $117 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $111.60 million.Bandwidth also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 0.470-0.550 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BAND. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bandwidth from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Bandwidth from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bandwidth has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $194.50.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

Shares of Bandwidth stock opened at $118.99 on Thursday. Bandwidth has a 52-week low of $97.01 and a 52-week high of $198.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $127.89 and a 200 day moving average of $153.43. The company has a quick ratio of 10.21, a current ratio of 10.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.17 and a beta of 0.59.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. The company had revenue of $113.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.61 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bandwidth will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey A. Hoffman sold 1,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $333,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,782,364.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rebecca Bottorff sold 3,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total transaction of $470,398.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,359.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,310 shares of company stock valued at $2,905,281 in the last quarter. 11.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

Featured Story: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.