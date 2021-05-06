Bank of China (OTCMKTS:BACHY) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Overweight

Bank of China (OTCMKTS:BACHY) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Bank of China from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

Get Bank of China alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:BACHY opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.54. Bank of China has a 12-month low of $7.61 and a 12-month high of $10.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and related financial services. It operates through six segments: Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Operations, Investment Banking, Insurance, and Other Operations. The Corporate Banking segment offers current accounts, deposits, overdrafts, loans, trade-related products and other credit facilities, foreign exchange, derivatives, and wealth management products to corporate customers, government authorities, and financial institutions.

Featured Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.