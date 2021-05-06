Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Sets New 12-Month High at $95.99

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $95.99 and last traded at $95.98, with a volume of 26543 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $94.76.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BMO. BMO Capital Markets raised Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Scotiabank raised Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. National Bank Financial raised Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Cannonball Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.44.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.87. The company has a market cap of $62.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.29.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The bank reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $1.40. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 14.82%. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.8402 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is 58.12%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $559,182,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $558,908,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Bank of Montreal by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,017,006 shares of the bank’s stock worth $456,429,000 after acquiring an additional 922,927 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Bank of Montreal by 12.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,479,413 shares of the bank’s stock worth $389,764,000 after acquiring an additional 377,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in Bank of Montreal by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,205,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $242,988,000 after acquiring an additional 116,986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

