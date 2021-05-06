Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $43.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Bank OZK’s shares have outperformed the industry over the past year. Its earnings have surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. Its first-quarter 2021 results reflected higher revenues, provision benefits and lower rates. Solid loan balances and the company’s business restructuring initiatives are expected to continue supporting revenues. Moreover, the company's solid balance sheet position will keep supporting its financials. It is expected to continue to enhance shareholder value in the future through sustained capital deployment activities. However, Bank OZK's margins are expected to remain under pressure in the near term due to the near-zero interest rate environment. Further, operating expenses are likely to stay elevated mainly due efforts to improve technology and investment in franchise.”

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on OZK. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank OZK has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.50.

NASDAQ:OZK opened at $43.04 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Bank OZK has a one year low of $18.40 and a one year high of $45.83. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 1.90.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.28. Bank OZK had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 6.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is currently 33.94%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OZK. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bank OZK during the 3rd quarter worth $2,147,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the 3rd quarter worth about $564,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 125,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after buying an additional 24,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,104,000. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

