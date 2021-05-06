Barclays Boosts Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Price Target to $245.00

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) had its target price raised by Barclays from $230.00 to $245.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Honeywell International from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $222.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $221.00.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $226.19 on Monday. Honeywell International has a 52 week low of $117.11 and a 52 week high of $232.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $157.10 billion, a PE ratio of 32.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $221.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.67.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.12. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.59%.

In related news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total value of $1,983,309.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,658 shares in the company, valued at $11,307,878.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

