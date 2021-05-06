Barclays (LON:BARC) PT Set at GBX 200 by UBS Group

Barclays (LON:BARC) received a GBX 200 ($2.61) price objective from UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.15% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 296 ($3.87) target price on Barclays and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 210 ($2.74) price target on Barclays and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.22) price target on shares of Barclays in a research note on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on Barclays and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Barclays from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 230 ($3.00) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Barclays has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 197.17 ($2.58).

LON BARC opened at GBX 176.76 ($2.31) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 183.66 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 152.24. Barclays has a 52 week low of GBX 88.90 ($1.16) and a 52 week high of GBX 210.45 ($2.75). The company has a market capitalization of £30.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.94.

In related news, insider Tushar Morzaria purchased 13,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 189 ($2.47) per share, for a total transaction of £24,700.41 ($32,271.24).

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

