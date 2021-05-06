Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $293.28 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) will post sales of $293.28 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Barnes Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $298.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $288.56 million. Barnes Group posted sales of $235.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Barnes Group will report full-year sales of $1.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.21 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.31 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Barnes Group.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $301.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.70 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Barnes Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Barnes Group from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Barnes Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.18.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Barnes Group by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,210,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $365,501,000 after purchasing an additional 446,909 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Barnes Group by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 758,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,425,000 after purchasing an additional 130,172 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Barnes Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,277,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Barnes Group by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 646,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,763,000 after purchasing an additional 39,176 shares during the period. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its holdings in Barnes Group by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 631,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,002,000 after purchasing an additional 140,782 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:B traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.66. 116,809 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,560. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Barnes Group has a 52 week low of $30.71 and a 52 week high of $57.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 30.57, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.94%.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

