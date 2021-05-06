Barrick Gold Corp Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:GOLD)

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share by the gold and copper producer on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th.

Barrick Gold has increased its dividend payment by 158.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE GOLD traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.55. 34,426,965 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,151,012. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.16. The company has a market capitalization of $41.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.02. Barrick Gold has a 12 month low of $18.64 and a 12 month high of $31.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 3.28.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Barrick Gold will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $29.00 to $29.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Barrick Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.91.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

