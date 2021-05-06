Basid Coin (BASID) 1-Day Volume Hits $1.66 Million

Basid Coin (CURRENCY:BASID) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 5th. Over the last week, Basid Coin has traded down 21% against the US dollar. One Basid Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0910 or 0.00000159 BTC on popular exchanges. Basid Coin has a market capitalization of $52.39 million and $1.66 million worth of Basid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Basid Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.19 or 0.00082697 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00019666 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.57 or 0.00065850 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $465.24 or 0.00815351 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.62 or 0.00100985 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,274.64 or 0.09244068 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Basid Coin Profile

BASID is a coin. Basid Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 575,842,726 coins. Basid Coin’s official website is basidcoin.com . Basid Coin’s official Twitter account is @basidcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BASID aims to drive crypto payment at the forefront of online payments. It introduces a payment gateway service that is designed to provide a secure, convenient, and reliable cryptocurrency payment solution for merchants and customers worldwide. “

Basid Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basid Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Basid Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Basid Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Basid Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Basid Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.