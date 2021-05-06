Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Issues Earnings Results

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 173.20% and a negative net margin of 23.92%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

BHC stock traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $28.03. The company had a trading volume of 3,017,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,599,493. Bausch Health Companies has a 1 year low of $14.86 and a 1 year high of $34.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.16, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.10 and its 200 day moving average is $25.60. The company has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.14, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.47.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BHC. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.15.

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

