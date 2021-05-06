Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.720-0.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.780. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.10 billion-$3.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.06 billion.Baxter International also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.470-3.550 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Baxter International from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group downgraded Baxter International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baxter International currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $91.33.

Shares of BAX stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $86.90. The company had a trading volume of 126,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,646,402. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.39. Baxter International has a 52-week low of $74.79 and a 52-week high of $91.58. The stock has a market cap of $43.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.26, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. Baxter International had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Baxter International will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Baxter International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 29.61%.

In related news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,990 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total transaction of $421,954.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,119,080.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew Frye sold 10,999 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total value of $932,605.21. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,586.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

