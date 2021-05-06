Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Earns Neutral Rating from CIBC

CIBC reissued their neutral rating on shares of Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) in a research report report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$1.75 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BTE. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Baytex Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Eight Capital increased their target price on Baytex Energy to C$1.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. TD Securities increased their target price on Baytex Energy from C$1.50 to C$1.65 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on Baytex Energy from C$1.75 to C$2.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Baytex Energy from C$1.60 to C$1.75 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Baytex Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$1.49.

Shares of BTE stock opened at C$1.68 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$947.69 million and a PE ratio of 39.07. Baytex Energy has a 1-year low of C$0.34 and a 1-year high of C$1.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$1.34 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 322.39, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$233.64 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Baytex Energy will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties include the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

