BCS Wealth Management Purchases 264 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

BCS Wealth Management boosted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,418 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DIS. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.69.

NYSE DIS opened at $181.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $187.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.78. The company has a market capitalization of $329.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.16, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $98.86 and a 1-year high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. On average, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.12, for a total value of $41,826,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,397,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,785,668.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 7,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.60, for a total transaction of $1,380,121.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 602,351 shares of company stock valued at $116,701,101 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

