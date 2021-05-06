Beacon (BECN) Price Hits $2.23 on Major Exchanges

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded down 12.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. One Beacon coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.23 or 0.00003986 BTC on exchanges. Beacon has a total market cap of $1.17 million and approximately $61.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Beacon has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00031000 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001094 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004323 BTC.

Bitcoin Token (BTCT) traded up 168% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000103 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Beacon Coin Profile

Beacon (CRYPTO:BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,707,600 coins and its circulating supply is 523,676 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org

Beacon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

