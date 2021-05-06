Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

BDRFY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

BDRFY traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.72. 50,366 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,447. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.12. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $19.56 and a twelve month high of $24.54.

Beiersdorf AG is engaged in the development, manufacture, and distribution of skin and personal care products. The company operates through the following segments: Consumer and Tesa. The Consumer segment concentrates on the international skin and body care markets. The Tesa segment manufactures self-adhesive products and solutions for industry, craft businesses, and consumers.

