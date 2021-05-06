BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) COO Xiaobin Wu Sells 6,715 Shares of Stock

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) COO Xiaobin Wu sold 6,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.00, for a total transaction of $2,303,245.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

BGNE opened at $305.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $142.35 and a 1-year high of $388.97. The company has a market capitalization of $28.01 billion, a PE ratio of -15.11 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $325.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $306.15.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($5.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.23) by ($0.97). The firm had revenue of $100.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.50 million. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 569.22% and a negative return on equity of 56.81%. Equities analysts forecast that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -17.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in BeiGene by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 191,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,444,000 after acquiring an additional 27,152 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BeiGene by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,457,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of BeiGene by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after buying an additional 4,408 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 29,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. 60.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BGNE. CLSA downgraded shares of BeiGene from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $348.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $296.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BeiGene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $318.56.

About BeiGene

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China and the United States. Its commercial products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and BAT1706 to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

