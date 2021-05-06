Belden (NYSE:BDC) Announces Earnings Results

Belden (NYSE:BDC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Belden had a negative net margin of 10.95% and a positive return on equity of 15.55%. The business had revenue of $536.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of BDC stock traded up $1.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,798. Belden has a 1-year low of $26.48 and a 1-year high of $54.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.51 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.42%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BDC shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Belden from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Belden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th.

About Belden

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, fiber, and home and building automation.

