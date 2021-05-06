Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) a €65.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NEM. Baader Bank set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on Nemetschek and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on shares of Nemetschek and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on shares of Nemetschek and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Warburg Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on shares of Nemetschek and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on shares of Nemetschek and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €63.85 ($75.12).

Shares of Nemetschek stock opened at €58.66 ($69.01) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.94, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Nemetschek has a 1 year low of €50.95 ($59.94) and a 1 year high of €74.35 ($87.47). The company has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 64.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €57.33 and a 200 day moving average price of €58.71.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

