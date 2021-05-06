Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) Plans $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the energy company on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

NASDAQ:BRY traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.05. 5,192 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,527. Berry has a 52-week low of $2.52 and a 52-week high of $6.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $486.85 million, a P/E ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 2.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.54.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.14. Berry had a positive return on equity of 8.20% and a negative net margin of 35.49%. Equities analysts expect that Berry will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BRY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Johnson Rice upgraded Berry from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Berry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Berry from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

Berry Company Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

