Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Berry had a positive return on equity of 8.20% and a negative net margin of 35.49%.
NASDAQ:BRY traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.88. 4,055 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,527. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.54. The company has a market capitalization of $473.17 million, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Berry has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $6.70.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Berry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.85%.
About Berry
Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.
