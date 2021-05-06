Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their neutral rating on shares of Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $125.00 price target on the technology retailer’s stock, down from their previous price target of $135.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Best Buy from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Best Buy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a sell rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Best Buy presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $111.05.

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $116.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $29.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. Best Buy has a 12-month low of $73.59 and a 12-month high of $124.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.63.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $16.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.19 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 52.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Best Buy will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 46.13%.

In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 2,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total value of $310,188.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total transaction of $64,569.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,821 shares of company stock worth $4,923,594 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBY. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Best Buy during the third quarter valued at $5,565,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Best Buy during the third quarter valued at $293,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the third quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the third quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

