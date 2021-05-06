BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) Expected to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $3.06 Per Share

BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for BeyondSpring in a report issued on Sunday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.06 per share for the year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of BeyondSpring in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright cut shares of BeyondSpring from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BeyondSpring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

NASDAQ:BYSI opened at $10.32 on Wednesday. BeyondSpring has a one year low of $9.24 and a one year high of $21.50. The company has a market cap of $403.95 million, a P/E ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.07).

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in BeyondSpring by 20.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in BeyondSpring by 4.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in BeyondSpring by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in BeyondSpring by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in BeyondSpring by 290.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

BeyondSpring Company Profile

BeyondSpring Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies. The company's lead asset is the Plinabulin that is in late stage clinical trials as an anti-cancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) for the prevention of high and intermediate risk chemotherapy-induced neutropenia.

