Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) CEO Steven G. Miller Sells 15,000 Shares

Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) CEO Steven G. Miller sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $274,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,584 shares in the company, valued at $1,364,887.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

BGFV traded up $5.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,530,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,638. Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.08 and a fifty-two week high of $26.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.65 and its 200-day moving average is $12.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $557.47 million, a PE ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 2.57.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.46. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 3.55%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Big 5 Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is 146.34%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BGFV. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 33.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 2,783 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at $178,000. Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at $485,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 2,595.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 453,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after acquiring an additional 437,112 shares in the last quarter. 33.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Big 5 Sporting Goods from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Company Profile

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company's products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories, as well as a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

