Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) Price Target Raised to $26.00

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) had its price target lifted by Lake Street Capital from $19.00 to $26.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

BGFV stock opened at $25.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a 1-year low of $1.08 and a 1-year high of $26.38. The stock has a market cap of $557.47 million, a P/E ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 2.57.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.46. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 3.55%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Big 5 Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is presently 146.34%.

In related news, CFO Barry Emerson sold 18,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $274,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $365,910. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Van B. Honeycutt sold 37,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total value of $609,714.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 83,553 shares in the company, valued at $1,347,709.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 162,658 shares of company stock worth $2,702,795. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 2,595.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 453,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after purchasing an additional 437,112 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 658.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 355,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,625,000 after acquiring an additional 308,260 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter worth about $3,266,000. Apis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter worth about $1,092,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter worth about $485,000. Institutional investors own 33.11% of the company’s stock.

About Big 5 Sporting Goods

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company's products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories, as well as a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

