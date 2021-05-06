Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,125.02

Big Yellow Group Plc (LON:BYG)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,125.02 ($14.70) and traded as high as GBX 1,217 ($15.90). Big Yellow Group shares last traded at GBX 1,214 ($15.86), with a volume of 207,930 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.59. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,155.50 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,125.88.

In related news, insider James Gibson sold 31,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,133 ($14.80), for a total value of £358,209.28 ($468,002.72).

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 103 stores, including 25 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further 11 Big Yellow self storage development sites, of which eight have planning consent.

