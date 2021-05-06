Biltmore Wealth Management LLC Invests $713,000 in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Biltmore Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,335 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $713,000. NVIDIA makes up about 0.3% of Biltmore Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,799,146 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $23,394,117,000 after acquiring an additional 871,896 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 76,947.4% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,303,326 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 7,293,847 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $3,076,228,000. Edgewood Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,077,121 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,651,273,000 after buying an additional 67,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,695,110 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,451,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,930 shares during the last quarter. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. New Street Research raised shares of NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $611.84.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $2.93 during trading on Thursday, reaching $581.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,266,363. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92. The firm has a market cap of $361.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $295.41 and a 12 month high of $648.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $571.22 and a 200-day moving average of $545.36.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

In related news, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total transaction of $705,036.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,896,355.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total value of $9,105,275.00. Insiders have sold a total of 21,804 shares of company stock valued at $13,207,675 in the last quarter. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

