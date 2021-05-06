Biltmore Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,044 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Biltmore Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,044 shares during the period. HCA Healthcare comprises 0.4% of Biltmore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on HCA. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $197.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $164.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.10.

HCA traded up $0.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $208.47. The stock had a trading volume of 17,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,567,971. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $192.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.31. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.21 and a twelve month high of $208.51.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 2,032.72%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.29%.

In related news, SVP Robert A. Waterman sold 147,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.68, for a total value of $29,607,123.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 270,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,201,661.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $939,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,747 shares in the company, valued at $5,660,388. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 437,152 shares of company stock worth $85,372,053. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Article: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.