BioCorRx (OTCMKTS:BICX) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.60

BioCorRx Inc. (OTCMKTS:BICX)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.60 and traded as high as $2.65. BioCorRx shares last traded at $2.65, with a volume of 4,473 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.90.

BioCorRx (OTCMKTS:BICX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter.

BioCorRx Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides treatment programs for substance abuse and related disorders in the United States. It distributes and licenses BioCorRx recovery program, a non-addictive and medication-assisted treatment program that includes a counseling program coupled with its proprietary naltrexone implant; and distributes UnCraveRx weight loss management program, a medically assisted weight management program to reduce food cravings combined with on-demand virtual lifestyle support, fitness, and nutrition.

