BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Shares Down 9.8%

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)’s share price dropped 9.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $187.45 and last traded at $188.50. Approximately 51,779 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,185,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $208.90.

BNTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $104.00 target price on BioNTech and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 target price on BioNTech and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on BioNTech from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioNTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.89.

Get BioNTech alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.60. The firm has a market cap of $41.24 billion, a PE ratio of -85.39 and a beta of -1.74.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $2.13. BioNTech had a negative return on equity of 66.72% and a negative net margin of 250.12%. As a group, analysts predict that BioNTech SE will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BioNTech in the first quarter worth about $27,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in shares of BioNTech in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 433.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 550.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in BioNTech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 10.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioNTech Company Profile (NASDAQ:BNTX)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.